Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2020: MPC,TELL,BKR,SLB

Energy stocks closed sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF XLE also was down 1.2%.

In company news, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) edged higher following a Reuters report that Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD-B.TO), Seven & i Holdings Co and the TDR Capital private equity firm are preparing to submit rival bids this week for Marathon's Speedway gas-station chain.

Baker Hughes (BKR) also finished fractionally higher this afternoon, reversing a nearly 3% late-morning decline, after reporting a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.05 per share on $4.74 million in revenue. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting a break-even quarter for the oilfield-services company on $4.80 billion in revenue.

To the downside, Tellurian (TELL) slumped more than 30% after the natural gas marketing and infrastructure company Wednesday announced plans for a $35 million private placement of 35 million common shares priced at $1 apiece, or almost 37% below Tuesday's closing price for the stock. After deducting underwriter discounts and other offering expenses, the company is expecting to pocket around $32.5 million in net proceeds, it said.

Schlumberger (SLB) dropped 2%. CFRA earlier Wednesday raised its investment recommendation for the oilfield-services giant to hold from sell previously and also set a $19 price target for its stock.

