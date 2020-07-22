Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2020: MPC,TELL,BKR,SLB

Energy stocks closed sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF XLE also was down 1.2%.
In company news, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) edged higher following a Reuters report that Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD-B.TO), Seven & i Holdings Co and the TDR Capital private equity firm are preparing to submit rival bids this week for Marathon's Speedway gas-station chain.
Baker Hughes (BKR) also finished fractionally higher this afternoon, reversing a nearly 3% late-morning decline, after reporting a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.05 per share on $4.74 million in revenue. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting a break-even quarter for the oilfield-services company on $4.80 billion in revenue.
To the downside, Tellurian (TELL) slumped more than 30% after the natural gas marketing and infrastructure company Wednesday announced plans for a $35 million private placement of 35 million common shares priced at $1 apiece, or almost 37% below Tuesday's closing price for the stock. After deducting underwriter discounts and other offering expenses, the company is expecting to pocket around $32.5 million in net proceeds, it said.
Schlumberger (SLB) dropped 2%. CFRA earlier Wednesday raised its investment recommendation for the oilfield-services giant to hold from sell previously and also set a $19 price target for its stock.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore EnergyExplore
Most Popular
- Energy Sector Update for 07/16/2020: RIG, NE, TOT, XLE, USO, UNG
- Energy Sector Update for 07/20/2020: NBL, HAL, CEO, XLE, USO, UNG
- Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN
- Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2020: NEXT,BE,DNR,FANG