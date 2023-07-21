Energy Sector Update for 07/21/2023: STNG, BKR, EQNR

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.7% to $76.95 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.6% to $80.90 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2% lower at $2.70 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) shares were down 2.2% after BofA Securities downgraded the company to neutral from buy and cut the price target to $45 from $60. BofA said Friday in a report the company faces "rising risks" to earnings after product tanker rates fell "materially."

Baker Hughes (BKR) chairman and chief executive officer Lorenzo Simonelli said the company expects Q3 revenue of $6.4 billion to $6.6 billion, according to a Capital IQ transcript. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $6.51 billion. Its shares rose 1.7%.

Equinor (EQNR) said Friday it signed an agreement with Denham Capital for the acquisition of Brazilian onshore renewables company Rio Energy. Equinor shares added 0.4%.

