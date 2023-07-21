Energy Sector Update for 07/21/2023: SLB, EQT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.5% higher recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.6%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.3% at $76.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 1.3% to $80.66 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 1.1% lower at $2.73 per 1 million BTU.

Schlumberger (SLB) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.72 per diluted share, up from $0.50 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.71. Schlumberger was down more than 3% in recent premarket activity.

EQT (EQT) said it named Jeremy Knopchief financial officer, effective Monday. EQT was 0.6% higher pre-bell.

