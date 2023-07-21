News & Insights

Energy
SLB

Energy Sector Update for 07/21/2023: SLB, EQT, XLE, USO, UNG

July 21, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.5% higher recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.6%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.3% at $76.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 1.3% to $80.66 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 1.1% lower at $2.73 per 1 million BTU.

Schlumberger (SLB) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.72 per diluted share, up from $0.50 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.71. Schlumberger was down more than 3% in recent premarket activity.

EQT (EQT) said it named Jeremy Knopchief financial officer, effective Monday. EQT was 0.6% higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLB
EQT
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.