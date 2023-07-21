Energy Sector Update for 07/21/2023: NOVA, STNG, BKR, EQNR

Energy stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.9% to $77.09 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 1.8% to $81.05 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 1.5% lower at $2.72 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) shares dropped almost 6% after BMO Capital downgraded the company to market perform from outperform and cut its price target to $25 from $27.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) shares were down 2.6% after BofA Securities downgraded the company to neutral from buy and cut the price target to $45 from $60. BofA said Friday in a note the company faces "rising risks" to earnings after product tanker rates fell "materially."

Baker Hughes (BKR) Chair and Chief Executive Lorenzo Simonelli said the company expects Q3 revenue of $6.4 billion to $6.6 billion, according to a Capital IQ transcript. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $6.51 billion. Its shares rose 2.1%.

Equinor (EQNR) said Friday it signed an agreement with Denham Capital for the acquisition of Brazilian onshore renewables company Rio Energy. Equinor shares added 0.5%.

