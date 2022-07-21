Energy
WDS

Energy Sector Update for 07/21/2022: WDS, COP, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declining by more than 2% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more by 3% recently.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 3.17% at $96.71 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 2.94% to $103.78 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2% lower at $7.85 per 1 million BTU.

Woodside Energy Group (WDS) reported a Q2 revenue of $3.44 billion, up from $1.33 billion a year earlier. Woodside Energy stock was shedding more than 5%.

ConocoPhillips (COP) is weighing a potential sale of its 15.9% stake in the Ursa platform and Princess subsea well in the US Gulf of Mexico, Reuters reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. ConocoPhillips shares were slipping past 2%.

TotalEnergies' (TTE) joint venture with Borealis said it has started commercial operations of a $2 billion ethane plant in Port Arthur, Texas. TotalEnergies shares were recently down more than 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WDS COP TTE XLE USO

Latest Energy Videos

CIX’s Partnership With Nasdaq to Power Its Carbon Marketplace

Jul 19, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular