Energy Sector Update for 07/21/2022: WDS, COP, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declining by more than 2% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more by 3% recently.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 3.17% at $96.71 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 2.94% to $103.78 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2% lower at $7.85 per 1 million BTU.

Woodside Energy Group (WDS) reported a Q2 revenue of $3.44 billion, up from $1.33 billion a year earlier. Woodside Energy stock was shedding more than 5%.

ConocoPhillips (COP) is weighing a potential sale of its 15.9% stake in the Ursa platform and Princess subsea well in the US Gulf of Mexico, Reuters reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. ConocoPhillips shares were slipping past 2%.

TotalEnergies' (TTE) joint venture with Borealis said it has started commercial operations of a $2 billion ethane plant in Port Arthur, Texas. TotalEnergies shares were recently down more than 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.