Energy Sector Update for 07/21/2022: NBR, EQT, MMLP

Energy stocks were off their worst levels of Thursday trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.3% this afternoon while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 4.8% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $3.06 to $96.82 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $2.54 to $104.38 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.05 higher at $8.06 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Nabors Industries (NBR) slid 9.2% on Thursday after the drilling equipment firm announced a $7 million investment in Natron Energy, which is working to develop sodium-ion batteries and will use the new funds to accelerate production at its facilities in Michigan. Nabors and Natron also are exploring how sodium-ion batteries can be used by drilling companies.

EQT (EQT) was rising 1.2% this afternoon, recovering from a nearly 3% mid-morning slide, after late Wednesday increasing its quarterly dividend by 20% over its most recent distributions to $0.15 per share.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) rose 7% after the petroleum storage and transportation company reported Q2 net income of $0.17 per share on $267 million in revenue, reversing a $0.17 per share net loss during the same quarter last year while revenue increased almost 45% over year-ago levels.

