Energy Sector Update for 07/21/2020: PVAC,MUSA,HAL

Energy stocks were soaring Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 5.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 6.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 84 cents to $41.65 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 88 cents to $44.16 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $1.65 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 2.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 7.7% gain.

In company news, Penn Virginia (PVAC) jumped out to a nearly 25% gain after the oil and natural gas company Tuesday said it averaged between 24,100 to 24,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day during its recently concluded Q2 and realized $50.37 per barrel, including hedge settlements. Penn Virginia also said it reduced its accounts payable by approximately $45 million, adding it had about $315 million of borrowing capacity available on its current credit facility through Monday.

Murphy USA (MUSA) rose 14% after gas station chain reported Q2 net income of $5.73 per share, soaring past its $1.01 per share profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $5.15 per share.

Halliburton (HAL) climbed 8.8% after Bank of America Securities raised its investment recommendation for the company's shares to buy from neutral previously. The upgrade follows the oilfield-services giant Monday reporting better-than-expected Q2 net income and prompting at least four other brokerages to also increase their respective price targets for Halliburton stock.

