Energy Sector Update for 07/21/2020: ENLC, VOC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) climbing past 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.08 at $41.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.32 to $44.60 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $1.67 per 1 million BTU.
EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was more than 3% after saying its board approved a cash distribution of $0.09375 per common unit, unchanged from the previous quarter's distribution.
VOC Energy Trust (VOC) was declining by more than 5% after saying there will be no cash distribution for Q2, citing low oil prices due to COVID-19.
