Energy Sector Update for 07/20/2023: XOM, LBRT

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index advancing 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was down 0.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.9% to $76.00 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.2% to $79.64 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks rose by 41 billion cubic feet in the week ended July 14, smaller than the 44 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an gain of 49 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 6.8% to $2.78 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) plans to build a lithium processing facility in southwest Arkansas with annual capacity of 75,000 to 100,000 metric tons, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources. Separately, Sintana Energy said its Patriot Energy Oil and Gas and Patriot Energy Sucursal Colombia subsidiaries have filed an arbitration claim against Exxon affiliates ExxonMobil Exploration Colombia and ExxonMobil Exploration Colombia Sucursal Colombia. XOM shares were up 1.5%.

Liberty Energy (LBRT) was down almost 3% after it reported Q2 diluted earnings of $0.87 per share, up from $0.55 a year earlier but missing the $0.92 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

