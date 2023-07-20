Energy Sector Update for 07/20/2023: NRG, XOM, LBRT

Energy stocks were advancing late Thursday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 1.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was little changed, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.4% to $75.63 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was adding 0.4% to $79.76 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks rose by 41 billion cubic feet in the week ended July 14, smaller than the 44 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a gain of 49 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 5.4% to $2.74 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NRG Energy's shares (NRG) were up 2.1% after BofA Securities boosted its price target to $46 from $43 and kept the buy rating.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) plans to build a lithium processing facility in southwest Arkansas with an annual capacity of 75,000 to 100,000 metric tons, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Liberty Energy (LBRT) was down almost 3% after it reported Q2 diluted earnings of $0.87 per share, up from $0.55 a year earlier but missing the $0.92 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.