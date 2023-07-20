Energy Sector Update for 07/20/2023: LBRT, XOM, KMI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing by 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.8% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 4% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $75.85 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.6% to $79.95 per barrel and natural gas futures were nearly 5% higher at $2.73 per 1 million BTU.

Liberty Energy (LBRT) was slipping past 4% after it reported Q2 diluted earnings of $0.87 per share, up from $0.55 a year earlier but missing the $0.92 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is planning to build a lithium processing facility in southwest Arkansas with an annual production capacity of 75,000 to 100,000 metric tons, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources. Exxon Mobil was 0.7% higher in premarket activity.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) was marginally lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share, down from $0.27 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter was $3.50 billion, down from $5.15 billion year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.