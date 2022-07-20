Energy Sector Update for 07/20/2022: XPRO,LNG,PTR,SRE,BKR

Energy stocks extended their Wednesday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.8% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 0.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was declining 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.96 lower at $102.26 per barrel, paring some of its earlier declines after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said commercial oil supplies fell by 400,000 barrels during the seven days ended July 15 compared with market expectations for a 2 million-barrel increase last week. North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $0.48 to $106.87 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped $0.74 higher to $8.01 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Expro (XPRO) was hanging on for a nearly 1% gain, overcoming a 2.3% decline earlier Wednesday for the energy services firm, after announcing a new contract to provide integrated well services for a new geothermal plant in Germany's upper Rhine valley. The deal also includes the potential for a long-term extension to follow the eight-well drilling and testing campaign to other four power plants, the company said.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) rose 3% after the liquified natural gas producer said its Cheniere Marketing unit has signed a long-term LNG sale-and-purchase agreement with a PetroChina (PTR) subsidiary, which will buy up to 1.8 million tons yearly on a free-on-board basis. PetroChina shares were down 0.8% this afternoon.

Sempra Energy (SRE) gained 0.7% after the utility company Wednesday said its Southern California Gas subsidiary has begun testing and demonstrating its carbon-negative, waste-to-energy modular system at its facility in Los Angeles. The demonstration project was designed to convert organic waste from landfills into carbon-negative hydrogen and renewable natural gas.

Among decliners, Baker Hughes (BKR) slid 7.9% after the energy services company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.11 per share, up from $0.10 per share during the same quarter in 2021 but trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.22 per share adjusted profit. Revenue declined 1.8% year-over-year to $5.05 billion, also lagging the $5.34 billion Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.