Energy Sector Update for 07/20/2022: LNG,PTR,SRE,BKR

Energy stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 0.9% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was declining 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.29 to $103.93 per barrel, paring some of its morning decline after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said commercial oil supplies fell by 400,000 barrels during the seven days ended July 15 compared with market expectations for a 2 million-barrel increase last week. North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $0.34 to $107.01 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.14 higher at $7.41 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Cheniere Energy (LNG) rose 1.9% after the liquified natural gas producer said its Cheniere Marketing unit has signed a long-term LNG sale-and-purchase agreement with a PetroChina (PTR) subsidiary, which will buy up to 1.8 million tons yearly on a free-on-board basis. PetroChina shares were down 0.9% this afternoon.

Sempra Energy (SRE) gained 0.5% after the utility company Wednesday said its Southern California Gas subsidiary has begun testing and demonstrating its carbon-negative, waste-to-energy modular system at its facility in Los Angeles. The demonstration project was designed to convert organic waste from landfills into carbon-negative hydrogen and renewable natural gas.

Baker Hughes (BKR) slid 7.6% after the energy services company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.11 per share, up from $0.10 per share during the same quarter in 2021 but trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.22 per share adjusted profit. Revenue declined 1.8% year-over-year to $5.05 billion, also lagging the $5.34 billion Street view.

