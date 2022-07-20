Energy
Energy Sector Update for 07/20/2022: BKR, LNG, PTR, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining by 0.93%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 1.40% at $102.76 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.54% to $105.70 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.16% higher at $7.42 per 1 million BTU.

Baker Hughes (BKR) stock was shedding almost 7% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share, up from $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.22.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) shares were up more than 1% after the company said its subsidy Cheniere Marketing has signed a long-term liquefied natural gas sale-and-purchase agreement with PetroChina (PTR) subsidiary PetroChina International Company Limited, where PetroChina has agreed to buy up to around 1.8 million tons per annum of LNG from Cheniere on a free-on-board basis.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it has definitively withdrawn as a shareholder and operator from the Yadana field and from gas transportation company MGTC in Myanmar. TotalEnergies shares were down more than 1%.

