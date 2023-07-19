Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2023: TELL, AMPS, DFLI, APO

Energy stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 700,000 barrels in the week ended July 14 following an increase of 5.5 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.3% to $76.01 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.4% to $79.92 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.2% lower at $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Tellurian (TELL) shares were up 4% after it signed a binding commitment letter with a Blue Owl Real Estate Capital fund regarding the sale and leaseback of roughly 800 acres of land owned and/or leased by Driftwood LNG, to be used for the planned Driftwood liquefied natural gas terminal facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) shares rose 5.2%. The company said it has completed its US lithium battery cell pilot line and has started using it to dry deposit working anode at a level adequate to support large-scale production.

Altus Power (AMPS) shares added 1.4% after the company acquired about 4.4 megawatts of operating solar assets in Southern California from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (APO).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.