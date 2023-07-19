News & Insights

Energy
TELL

Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2023: TELL, AMPS, DFLI, APO

July 19, 2023 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 700,000 barrels in the week ended July 14 following an increase of 5.5 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.3% to $76.01 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.4% to $79.92 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.2% lower at $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Tellurian (TELL) shares were up 4% after it signed a binding commitment letter with a Blue Owl Real Estate Capital fund regarding the sale and leaseback of roughly 800 acres of land owned and/or leased by Driftwood LNG, to be used for the planned Driftwood liquefied natural gas terminal facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) shares rose 5.2%. The company said it has completed its US lithium battery cell pilot line and has started using it to dry deposit working anode at a level adequate to support large-scale production.

Altus Power (AMPS) shares added 1.4% after the company acquired about 4.4 megawatts of operating solar assets in Southern California from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (APO).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TELL
AMPS
DFLI
APO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.