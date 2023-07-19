Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2023: PUMP, TELL, DFLI, AMPS, APO

Energy stocks were higher late Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was slightly lower, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 700,000 barrels in the week ended July 14 following an increase of 5.5 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.6% to $75.30 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was down 0.3% to $79.43 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 0.1% higher at $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ProPetro (PUMP) shares rose 5.8% after Benchmark upgraded the company's stock to buy from hold and kept the $16 price target.

Tellurian (TELL) shares were up 4.7% after it signed a binding commitment letter with a Blue Owl Real Estate Capital fund regarding the sale and leaseback of roughly 800 acres of land owned and/or leased by Driftwood LNG, to be used for the planned Driftwood liquefied natural gas terminal facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) shares rose 7.3%. The company said it has completed its US lithium battery cell pilot line and has started using it to dry deposit working anode at a level adequate to support large-scale production.

Altus Power (AMPS) shares added 1.5% after the company acquired about 4.4 megawatts of operating solar assets in Southern California from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (APO).

