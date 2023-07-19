News & Insights

Energy
HPK

Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2023: HPK, HAL, WPRT, XLE, USO, UNG

July 19, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.7% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $76.28 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.8% to reach $80.28 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.3% lower at $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) was down nearly 10% after the company said late Tuesday it launched a common stock offering of an undisclosed amount.

Halliburton (HAL) reported Q2 adjusted net income of $0.77 per diluted share, up from $0.49 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.75. Halliburton was down more than 2.5% in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) and Volvo Group said they signed a non-binding letter of intent for a joint venture that will support the commercialization of Westport's HPDI fuel system technology. Westport Fuel Systems was over 4% higher in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

