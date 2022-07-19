Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2022: OPTT,E,SHEL,HAL

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.5% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil resumed its gains this afternoon, rising $1.17 to $103.77 per barrel and North Sea Brent crude was climbing $0.47 to $106.74 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.21 lower at $7.26 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) added 11% after overnight saying it received a Small Business Innovation Research contract worth up to $1.1 million over the next 18 to 24 months for phase II development of a next-generation PowerBuoy electricity generator for the US Department of Energy. The contract follows successful phase I testing earlier this year of the company's modular mass-on-spring PowerBuoy device powering autonomous monitoring systems in the ocean by converting the motion of waves into electricity.

Eni (E) added 4.2% after Italian authorities reportedly dropped their criminal prosecution of the energy major and Shell (SHEL) for alleged corruption in a $1.3 billion Nigerian oilfield deal. Italian attorney general Celestina Gravina Tuesday said her office would not pursue the case, effectively confirming a March 2021 acquittal of the companies and several top executives, according to a Reuters report. Shell also was trading 1.3% higher this afternoon.

Halliburton (HAL) rose 1.4% after the oilfield-services company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.49 per share, up from $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue increased 36.7% year-over-year to $5.07 billion, also topping the $4.71 billion analyst mean.

