Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2022: E, OXY, TTE, HAL, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.16%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 3% recently.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 1.85% at $100.70 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.78% to $104.38 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.54% lower at $7.21 per 1 million BTU.

ENI (E) shares were more than 2% after the company said it signed a new production sharing contract with state-owned Sonatrach, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and TotalEnergies (TTE) for blocks 404 and 208 in Algeria that will allow it to bolster investment in the country.

Halliburton (HAL) shares were up 1.6% after the company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.49 per diluted share, up from $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.45.

Equinor (EQNR) shares were advancing more than 1% after the company said it bought back 359,665 shares for almost 117 million Norwegian kroner ($11.6 million) on July 15 at the Oslo Stock Exchange.

