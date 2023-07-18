Energy Sector Update for 07/18/2023: FREY, AMSC, RIG, BRY

Energy stocks were higher late Tuesday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each up about 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.4% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2% to $75.65 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.3% to $79.52 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.3% higher at $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, FREYR Battery (FREY) shares fell 7% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and cut its price target to $10 from $14.

American Superconductor (AMSC) shares added almost 16% after the firm received $34 million of new energy power systems orders.

Transocean (RIG) shares rose nearly 7% after the company secured a 1,080-day contract for an ultra-deepwater drillship in the Gulf of Mexico from an independent operator, adding about $518 million to its backlog.

Berry (BRY) was adding 5.5% after saying it agreed to buy Macpherson Energy for $70 million in cash.

