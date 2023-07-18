News & Insights

Energy
BRY

Energy Sector Update for 07/18/2023: BRY, RIG, WDS, XLE, USO, UNG

July 18, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.04% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 2% higher.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.3% at $74.33 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 0.2% to $78.63 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.8% higher at $2.607 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Berry (BRY) was advancing by more than 5% after saying it agreed to acquire Macpherson Energy for $70 million in cash, with $50 million to be paid at closing and the remaining sum in July of next year.

Transocean (RIG) was up over 4% after saying it secured a 1,080-day contract for an ultra-deepwater drillship in the Gulf of Mexico from an independent operator, adding about $518 million to its backlog, excluding revenue for mobilization and demobilization.

Woodside Energy Group (WDS) was slipping past 2% after saying the total cost of the Sangomar Field Development project will probably increase to between $4.9 billion and $5.2 billion from its previous estimate of $4.6 billion.

