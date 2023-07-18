Energy Sector Update for 07/18/2023: AMSC, RIG, BRY

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.8% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2% to $75.64 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.6% to $79.72 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.9% higher at $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, American Superconductor (AMSC) shares added almost 15% after the firm received $34 million of new energy power systems orders.

Transocean (RIG) shares rose 9% after the company secured a 1,080-day contract for an ultra-deepwater drillship in the Gulf of Mexico from an independent operator, adding about $518 million to its backlog.

Berry (BRY) was adding 5.2% after saying it agreed to buy Macpherson Energy for $70 million in cash.

