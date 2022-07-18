Energy Sector Update for 07/18/2022: HES, PDS, NESR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing past 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 3% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 2% recently.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 2.39% at $99.92 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Gobal benchmark Brent crude gained 2.7% to $103.89 per barrel. and natural-gas futures were 3.42% higher at $7.26 per 1 million BTU.

Hess (HES) was advancing more than 2% after it unveiled a new credit agreement that includes revolving loans and letters of credit worth up to $3.25 billion.

Precision Drilling (PDS) was marginally higher after saying it has agreed to acquire the well servicing and rental divisions of High Arctic Energy Services for $38.2 million in cash.

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) said it has agreed to acquire a minority stake in petroleum company W. D. Von Gonten Engineering. National Energy Services Reunited was recently unchanged.

