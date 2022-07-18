Energy
Energy Sector Update for 07/18/2022: CGRN, PDS, MMAT

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 3.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.2% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was falling 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $4.01 to $101.60 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $4.55 to $105.71 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.45 higher at $7.46 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) climbed 7% after Monday saying its distributor in Alaska has signed an unidentified oil and gas firm based in Anchorage to a 12-month, 600-kilowatt energy-as-a-service rental contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Precision Drilling (PDS) added 8.5% after the energy services firm Monday announced its purchase of the well servicing and rental divisions of High Arctic Energy Services for $38.2 million in cash, with $10.2 million due at closing and the remaining $28 million due in January 2023. The deal adds 80 service rigs to Precision's fleet in the Canadian Arctic.

Meta Materials (MMAT) rose 2.6% after Monday saying it has received two new US patents for its second-generation Npore nanoporous ceramic separator and its third-generation Npore ECS electrode coated separator, which allows for alternative manufacturing processes, including applying non-dried, wet cathodes to the separator.

