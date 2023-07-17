News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2023: TECK, FSLR, CRGY, CHK

July 17, 2023 — 03:41 pm EDT

Energy stocks were mixed late Monday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.8% to $74.06 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1.8% to $78.40 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.8% lower at $2.52 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, India's JSW Steel is considering a bid for as much as a 20% stake in Teck Resources' (TECK) steelmaking coal business, Bloomberg reported over the weekend. Teck shares were up 0.5%.

First Solar (FSLR) shares were up 8.5% after the company said Sunday it received a purchase order for 5 gigawatts of ultra-low carbon thin film solar modules from Energix Renewables.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) shares rose almost 4% after the company said Monday that its indirect subsidiary Crescent Energy Finance is planning to offer $250 million of 9.25% senior notes due 2028 in a private placement.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) said it has met recertification of its natural-gas production at its Marcellus operations, which averaged approximately 4.4 billion cubic feet of gross natural gas per day in Q1. The stock was up 0.2%.

