Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2023: FSLR, CRGY, CHK

Energy stocks were steady on Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both little changed.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.8% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.6% to $74.22 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1.6% to $78.56 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1% lower at $2.52 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, First Solar (FSLR) shares were up 7.6% after the company said Sunday it received a purchase order for 5 gigawatts of ultra-low carbon thin film solar modules from Energix Renewables.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) shares rose 5% after the company said Monday that its indirect subsidiary Crescent Energy Finance is planning to offer $250 million of 9.25% senior notes due 2028 in a private placement.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) said it has met recertification of its natural-gas production at its Marcellus operations, which averaged approximately 4.4 billion cubic feet of gross natural gas per day in Q1. The stock was down 0.'%.

