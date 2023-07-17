News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2023: CHK, GOGL, XLE, USO, UNG

July 17, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently declining by 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.8%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.4% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.9% at $74.71 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.9% to $79.16 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.7% lower at $2.52 per 1 million BTU.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) was slightly advancing after saying it has met recertification of its natural-gas production at its Marcellus operations, which averaged approximately 4.4 billion cubic feet of gross natural gas per day during Q1.

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) was down more than 1% after saying it bought 10,000 of its common shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange for about 78.59 Norwegian kroner ($7.84) each during the week ended Friday.

