Energy Sector Update for 07/16/2020: RIG, NE, TOT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mostly down during premarket Thursday. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) retreated 0.4%, the United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) was down almost 0.2%, while the United States Gas Fund (UNG) added 1.1%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.43 to $40.77 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was $0.31 lower to $43.48 per barrel and the natural gas futures added 1 cent to $1.79 per 1 million BTU.

Transocean (RIG) was down more than 3% after reporting a total backlog of about $8.9 billion as of Wednesday.

Noble Corp. (NE) retreated more than 7% before markets open. On Wednesday a unit has elected not to make $15 million interest payment payable on July 15 on its 7.750% senior notes due 2024. The offshore drilling company said it has a 30-day grace period to make the payment before it constitutes an "event of default" while reviewing its strategic alternatives.

Total (TOT) was also trading fractionally lower. The company's liquefied natural gas project in northern Mozambique has received almost $16 billion in financing from banks despite reduced investments in energy ventures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.

