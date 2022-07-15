Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2022: BORR,MEOH,MX.TO,BTU

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 1.5% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) climbing 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.7% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.74 to $98.52 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was advancing $2.77 to $101.87 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.37 higher at $6.97 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Borr Drilling (BORR) climbed almost 11% after the offshore drilling contractor Friday announced a binding award from Mubadala Petroleum in Thailand for its Mist jack-up rig valued at around $25.2 million beginning next January.

Methanex (MEOH) added 6.4% after the Canadian methanol producer raised its quarterly dividend for the third time over the past year, Friday announcing a 20% increase to $0.175 per share.

Peabody Energy (BTU) slid fractionally after the coal miner late Thursday said it likely generated between $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion in revenue during the three months ended June 30, lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.41 billion.

