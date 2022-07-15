Energy
Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2022: BORR, APA, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing past 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1.3% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 2.75% at $98.41 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 2.95% to $102.02 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.50% lower at $6.50 per 1 million BTU.

Borr Drilling (BORR) advanced by more than 9% after saying it received a binding award for a jack-up rig from Mubadala Petroleum in Thailand with an estimated contract value of $25.2 million.

APA (APA) said H. Lamar McKay was elected as board chairman, succeeding John Lowe, who will retire. APA was recently up over 2%.

