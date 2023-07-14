News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 07/14/2023: VTNR, BANL, SDRL, GPRE, SHEL

July 14, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Energy stocks were lower late Friday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 2.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.7% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2% to $75.32 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 2% to $79.75 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.6% lower at $2.53 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Vertex Energy (VTNR) shares dropped 3.7% after Oppenheimer cut the company's price target to $10 from $13 and kept the outperform rating.

CBL International (BANL) said its Banle Energy International unit completed its first B24 biofuel bunkering operation in Hong Kong in partnership with ASB Biodiesel Hong Kong and Seven Seas Oil Hong Kong. CBL shares fell 9.6%..

Seadrill (SDRL) was shedding 1.4% after the company priced its offering of $500 million of 8.375% senior secured second lien notes due Aug. 1, 2030 at par, upsized from $450 million.

Green Plains (GPRE) said it entered into a technology collaboration project with Shell's (SHEL) Equilon Enterprises unit to create a new process to produce low-carbon fuels and feedstocks. Green Plains was down 3%.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

