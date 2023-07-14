Energy Sector Update for 07/14/2023: SDRL, GPRE, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently slipping by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.8%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.1% lower at $76.85 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent lost 0.2% to $81.23 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 1.9% higher at $2.59 per 1 million BTU.

Seadrill (SDRL) was slightly gaining after it priced an offering of $500 million of 8.375% senior secured second lien notes due Aug. 1, 2030 at par, upsized from $450 million.

Green Plains (GPRE) said it has entered a technology collaboration with Shell's (SHEL) Equilon Enterprises unit to create a new process for the production of low-carbon fuels and feedstocks. Shell was slightly advancing in recent premarket activity.

