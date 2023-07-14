Energy Sector Update for 07/14/2023: BANL, SDRL, GPRE, SHEL

Energy stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 2.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.9% to $75.47 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1.6% to $80.05 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.6% lower at $2.51 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, CBL International (BANL) said its Banle Energy International unit completed its first B24 biofuel bunkering operation in Hong Kong, in partnership with ASB Biodiesel Hong Kong and Seven Seas Oil Hong Kong. CBL shares were dropping past 13%.

Seadrill (SDRL) was shedding 1% after it priced its offering of $500 million of 8.375% senior secured second lien notes due Aug. 1, 2030 at par, upsized from $450 million.

Green Plains (GPRE) said it has entered into a technology collaboration project with Shell's (SHEL) Equilon Enterprises unit to create a new process to produce low-carbon fuels and feedstocks. Green Plains was down 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.