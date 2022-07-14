Energy Sector Update for 07/14/2022: TALO,BORR,TGA,TGL.TO,EGY,CMI

Energy stocks pared a portion of their steep declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.7% retreat and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.52 lower at $95.78 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was climbing $0.24 to $1.33 to $99.81 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.09 to $6.60 per 1 million BTU, giving back an earlier advance.

In company news, Talos Energy (TALO) was 2.8% lower late in Thursday trading and the oil and natural gas company saying it likely produced between 65,000 to 65,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day during its recently completed Q2, up from an average of 63,200 barrels per day during the first three months of 2022. The Q2 production mix was little changed from the previous quarter at 67% oil, the company said.

Cummins (CMI) fell 2.4% after the diesel and natural gas engines repair company Thursday said chief operating officer Jennifer Rumsey will succeed Tom Linebarger as its next chief executive officer, effective August 1. Linebarger will continue as executive board chairman and Rumsey also will continue as a director on the Cummins board, the company said.

Borr Drilling (BORR) plunged 25% after the energy services firm Thursday said most of its lenders have agreed in principle to extend the maturity of its secured debt by an extra two years until 2025, subject to respective board approvals and binding documentation. Borr also will need to secure certain consents and waiver extensions from its lenders to complete the transaction, it said. The refinancing also will be enabled by the sale of four rigs and raising additional equity.

To the upside, TransGlobe Energy (TGA) rose 5.4% in US trade after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer agreed to a $306.7 million buyout offer from Vaalco Energy (EGY). Under terms of the proposed merger, investors will receive 0.6727 of a Vaalco share for each of their TransGlobe shares, valuing the target company at around $4.19 per share and representing a 31.7% premium over TransGlobe's previous closing price. Vaalco shares were more than 16% lower this afternoon.

