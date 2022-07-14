Energy
Energy Sector Update for 07/14/2022: EGY, TGA, COP, SRE, TALO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently slipping past 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 1.20% at $95.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.05% to $98.52 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.88% higher at $6.82 per 1 million BTU.

VAALCO Energy (EGY) and TransGlobe Energy (TGA) said they have agreed to merge in an all-stock deal worth $307 million. VAALCO Energy was down more than 9% while TransGlobe Energy was recently up more than 11%.

ConocoPhillips (COP) said it signed a preliminary agreement with Sempra Energy (SRE) to acquire 30% of a large-scale liquefied natural gas facility under development by a Sempra's unit. ConocoPhillips was almost 3% lower recently.

Talos Energy (TALO) was over 1% lower after saying it expects production of 65,000 to 65,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q2.

