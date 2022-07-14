Energy Sector Update for 07/14/2022: BORR, TGA, TGL.TO, EGY, CMI

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 4.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 3.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.4% retreat and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.35to $94.95 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $1.33to $98.24 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.07 higher at $6.76 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Borr Drilling (BORR) plunged over 26% after the energy services firm Thursday said most of its lenders have agreed in principle to extend the maturity of its secured debt by an extra two years until 2025, subject to respective board approvals and binding documentation. Borr also will need to secure certain consents and waiver extensions from its lenders to complete the transaction, it said. The refinancing also will be enabled by the sale of four rigs and raising additional equity.

Cummins (CMI) fell 2.8% after the diesel and natural gas engines repair company Thursday said chief operating officer Jennifer Rumsey will succeed Tom Linebarger as its next chief executive officer, effective August 1. Linebarger will continue as executive board chairman and Rumsey also will continue as a director on the Cummins board, the company said.

TransGlobe Energy (TGA) rose 6.9% in US trade after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer agreed to a $306.7 million buyout offer from Vaalco Energy (EGY). Under terms of the proposed merger, investors will receive 0.6727 of a Vaalco share for each of their TransGlobe shares, valuing the target company at around $4.19 per share and representing a 31.7% premium over TransGlobe's previous closing price. Vaalco shares were nearly 16% lower this afternoon.

