Energy Sector Update for 07/13/2023: XOM, DEN, FREY, VALE

Energy stocks were lower on Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.1% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was slightly up.

The International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in their respective monthly oil market reports that global demand will probably outstrip supply for the rest of this year.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.6% to $76.17 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.6% to $80.59 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 49 billion cubic feet in the week ended July 7, broadly in line with the 50-billion-cubic-foot increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.1% lower at $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) agreed to buy pipeline operator Denbury (DEN) in a $4.9 billion all-stock deal. Exxon shares were down 2.8% while Denbury was shedding 2.2%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) was up 3% after the firm said it has been awarded a 100 million euro ($111.9 million) grant by the European Union to back the construction of its Giga Arctic battery gigafactory in Norway.

Vale (VALE) said it is working with Wabtec (WAB) to conduct a study on the use of ammonia as a clean alternative fuel to replace diesel. Vale shares were up 2.5% while Wabtec was down 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.