Energy Sector Update for 07/13/2023: TTE, XOM, DEN, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was 0.04% lower recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1.4% lower.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.07% lower at $75.70 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was up 0.07% at $80.17 per barrel. Natural gas futures were down 0.7% at $2.614 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and its partners have decided to develop the first phase of the Rio Grande liquefied natural gas, or LNG, project in Texas. TotalEnergies was climbing 1.3% in recent premarket activity.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) said it has agreed to acquire hydrocarbon exploration company Denbury (DEN) in an all-stock deal valued at $4.9 billion, or $89.45 per share. Exxon Mobil was down 0.5%, while Denbury was up 0.3% in recent premarket activity.

