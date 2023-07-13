News & Insights

Energy
TTE

Energy Sector Update for 07/13/2023: TTE, XOM, DEN, XLE, USO, UNG

July 13, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was 0.04% lower recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1.4% lower.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.07% lower at $75.70 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was up 0.07% at $80.17 per barrel. Natural gas futures were down 0.7% at $2.614 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and its partners have decided to develop the first phase of the Rio Grande liquefied natural gas, or LNG, project in Texas. TotalEnergies was climbing 1.3% in recent premarket activity.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) said it has agreed to acquire hydrocarbon exploration company Denbury (DEN) in an all-stock deal valued at $4.9 billion, or $89.45 per share. Exxon Mobil was down 0.5%, while Denbury was up 0.3% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTE
XOM
DEN
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.