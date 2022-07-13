Energy Sector Update for 07/13/2022: TELL,ODC,ETR,MPC

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.0% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up just 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was falling about 0.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude settled $0.46 higher at $96.30 per barrel, rebounding from a brief slide that followed the Energy Information Administration reporting a surprise rise of 3.3 million barrels in commercial inventories during the seven days ended July 8. North Sea Brent crude was climbing $0.25 to $99.74 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.53 to $6.69 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Tellurian (TELL) gained 7.2% after the energy producer Wednesday announced plans to buy natural gas assets in the Haynesville shale from privately held EnSight IV Energy Partners for $125 million. The company said the deal is expected to boost its natural gas production by roughly 30% this year in addition to increasing its upstream earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at the asset level by around 25%.

Oil-Dri Of America (ODC) rose 0.3% after late Tuesday saying it will increase prices for its sports field products beginning August 1, citing rising costs for diesel, mining and other manufacturing costs, including labor rates.

Entergy (ETR) declined 1.2% on Wednesday after the electric utility said Peter Norgeot will succeed Paul Hinnenkamp as its chief operating officer August 12 following Hinnenkamp's retirement. Norgeot currently is senior vice president of operations and development and has been a member of the office of the chief executive at Entergy since 2018, it said.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) also slipped about 0.7% on Wednesday. The energy producer overnight said it has negotiated a new, $5 billion revolving credit agreement with a consortium of lenders. The revolver also includes an option to increase the commitment by up to $1 billion and can be extended by up to two years past its scheduled July 2027 expiration.

