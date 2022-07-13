Energy Sector Update for 07/13/2022: ODC,ETR,MPC

Energy stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was falling about 1% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was little changed at $95.86 per barrel, rising $0.02 and giving back earlier gains after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said commercial inventories increased by 3.3 million barrels during the seven days ended July 8. North Sea Brent crude was dropping $0.11 to $99.38 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.46 higher at $6.73 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Oil-Dri Of America (ODC) rose almost 1% after late Tuesday saying it will increase prices for its sports field products beginning August 1, citing rising costs for diesel, mining and other manufacturing costs, including labor rates.

Entergy (ETR) declined 0.4% on Wednesday after the electric utility said Peter Norgeot will succeed Paul Hinnenkamp as its chief operating officer August 12 following Hinnenkamp's retirement. Norgeot currently is senior vice president of operations and development and has been a member of the office of the chief executive at Entergy since 2018, it said.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) also slipped about 0.4% on Wednesday. The energy producer overnight said it has negotiated a new, $5 billion revolving credit agreement with a consortium of lenders. The revolver also includes an option to increase the commitment by up to $1 billion and can be extended by up to two years past its scheduled July 2027 expiration.

