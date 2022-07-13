Energy Sector Update for 07/13/2022: KNTK, MPC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping 0.25%, while the United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.12% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 5% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.52% at $95.34 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.66% to $98.83 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4.88% higher at $6.46 per 1 million BTU.

Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) shares were declining by more than 1% after it filed a registration statement consisting of two prospectuses for the offering of various securities worth up to $400 million.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was slightly higher after saying it entered into a five-year, $5 billion revolving credit agreement with a consortium of lenders.

