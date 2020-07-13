Energy Sector Update for 07/13/2020: PBR,CPST,ENLC

Energy stocks were broadly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 2 cents to $40.53 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was off 4 cents to $42.91 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures also 4 cents lower at $1.77 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 3.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.2% decline.

In company news, Petrobras (PBR) was narrowly higher after the Brazilian energy major Monday said its Petrobras Biocombustivel unit was selling its 8.40% stake in Bambui Bioenergia to majority partner Turdus Participacoes for BRL1, reflecting the biofuel company's negative equity. Separately, the company also reportedly suspended sales of an imported jet fuel when chemical tests indicated it may affect the sealing and coating materials of small aircraft fuel tanks.

Capstone Turbine (CPST) climbed 1.6% after Monday saying it has closed on the sale of a C600, 600-kilowatt microturbine power system to a Southern California oil and gas producer. Capstone was expecting to ship the turbine before the end of summer.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) fell 2.6% after the natural gas company Monday said it hired Pablo Mercado to be its new chief financial officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Eric David Batchelder and joins the company from Forum Energy Technologies, where he also was CFO.

