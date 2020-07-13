Energy Sector Update for 07/13/2020: HCR, ENLC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were climbing pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently up 0.82%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.34 at $40.21 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.39 to $42.85 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

Hi-Crush (HCR) was declining by more than 14% after saying it has filed for Chapter 11 protection to implement a restructuring support agreement with noteholders collectively owning about 94% of the company's 9.5% senior unsecured notes due 2026. According to Hi-Crush, the restructuring deal will eliminate about $450 million of its unsecured note debt and yield an ongoing reduction of over $43 million in annual interest expense.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC), a natural gas company, said it has appointed Pablo Mercado as its new chief financial officer, starting immediately. EnLink Midstream shares are indicated slightly higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.