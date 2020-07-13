Energy Sector Update for 07/13/2020: CRC,PBR,CPST,ENLC

Energy stocks were ending higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 45 cents lower at $40.10 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was off 84 cents to $42.40 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures also fell 7 cents to $1.74 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, California Resources (CRC) was 1.2% lower in late Monday trading, bouncing between small gains and losses most of the session after the oil and natural gas producer said its creditors agreed not to foreclose on its 2014, 2016 and 2017 credit facilities before Wednesday. A prior forbearance agreement had been set to expire on Sunday.

Petrobras (PBR) was 1.5% lower after the Brazilian energy major Monday said its Petrobras Biocombustivel unit was selling its 8.40% stake in Bambui Bioenergia to majority partner Turdus Participacoes for BRL1, reflecting the biofuel company's negative equity. Separately, the company also reportedly suspended sales of an imported jet fuel when chemical tests indicated it may affect the sealing and coating materials of small aircraft fuel tanks.

Capstone Turbine (CPST) declined over 3%, reversing a prior gain, after Monday saying it has closed on the sale of a C600, 600-kilowatt microturbine power system to a Southern California oil and gas producer. Capstone was expecting to ship the turbine before the end of summer.

Among gainers, EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was 1% lower late as the natural gas company Monday said it hired Pablo Mercado to be its new chief financial officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Eric David Batchelder and joins the company from Forum Energy Technologies, where he also was CFO.

