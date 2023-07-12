Energy Sector Update for 07/12/2023: VTLE, STNG, PBR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.9%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.7% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $75.34 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.5% to $79.78 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.3% lower at $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

Vital Energy (VTLE) was climbing past 3% after it raised its 2023 total production outlook to a range of 82 thousand barrels of oil equivalent, or Mboe, per day to 86 Mboe per day from prior guidance of 76 to 80 Mboe per day.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) was up more than 1% after saying it has sold the 2013-built MR product tanker STI Ville for $32.5 million.

Petrobras (PBR) was up by nearly 1% after saying it has signed a 56 billion reais ($11.53 billion) natural gas contract with Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo, or Comgas, effective from January 2024 until December 2034.

