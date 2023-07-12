Energy Sector Update for 07/12/2023: TTE, DMLP, SHEL, BP

Energy stocks were higher on Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding about 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.4%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 5.5 million barrels in the week ended July 7, following a decrease of 3 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1% to $75.55 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.6% to $79.90 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 3.4% lower at $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TotalEnergies (TTE) shares were adding 1.8% after it said Wednesday it had won marine concessions in the North and Baltic sea for the development of offshore wind farms in Germany.

Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) was advancing 1.6% after saying it completed the acquisition of mineral and royalty interests totaling 17,000 gross acres and 900 net royalty acres in 13 counties and parishes in Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas.

Shell (SHEL) and BP (BP) have filed separate arbitration claims against Venture Global LNG for not supplying contracted cargoes while selling to non-contract clients, Reuters reported Wednesday. Shell was up 1.5% while BP was up 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.