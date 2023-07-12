News & Insights

Energy
SPWR

Energy Sector Update for 07/12/2023: SPWR, TTE, DMLP, SHEL, BP

July 12, 2023 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher late Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.5%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 5.5 million barrels in the week ended July 7, following a decrease of 3 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.6% to $76.00 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 1.2% to $80.36 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 3.3% lower at $2.64 per one million BTU.

In company news, SunPower (SPWR) shares were rising 11% after Raymond James upgraded the company to strong buy from outperform and kept the price target at $21.

Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) was advancing 3.4% after saying it completed the acquisition of mineral and royalty interests totaling 17,000 gross acres and 900 net royalty acres in 13 counties and parishes in Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas.

TotalEnergies (TTE) shares were adding 1.6% after it said Wednesday it had won marine concessions in the North and Baltic Sea for the development of offshore wind farms in Germany.

Shell (SHEL) and BP (BP) have filed separate arbitration claims against Venture Global LNG for not supplying contracted cargoes while selling to non-contract clients, Reuters reported Wednesday. Shell was up 1.3% while BP was up 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPWR
TTE
DMLP
SHEL
BP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.