Energy Sector Update for 07/12/2022: PLUG,WFRD,WPRT,WPRT.TO,EQNR

Energy stocks continued to lose ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 4.3% in late trade and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was declining 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $8.25 lower at $95.84 per barrel, plunging to a new three-month low, while North Sea Brent crude also was sinking $8.13 to $98.97 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.26 to $6.16 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Plug Power (PLUG) turned 2% lower this afternoon, reversing a 1% advance earlier Tuesday that followed the fuel cells company saying it received a contract from Irving Oil to make a 5-megawatt electrolyzer system for the production and distribution of hydrogen at an Irving oil refinery in New Brunswick, Canada. Delivery is scheduled next summer, the company said without providing any financial details of the contract, with hydrogen production expected to begin later in 2023.

Weatherford International (WFRD) declined 2% on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs Tuesday trimmed its price target for the energy-services company by $14 to $29 a share. The analyst action followed Weatherford overnight announcing plans to next month redeem $50 million of its 11.0% senior notes maturing in December 2024. The redemption is scheduled for August 10, with the company having $300 million of the notes now outstanding.

Equinor (EQNR) slid 1.6% after the Norwegian energy major said it was buying battery storage developer East Point Energy. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but the company said the acquisition supports its energy transition plans as well as creating other investment opportunities within the sector and expanding its energy offerings in the United States.

To the upside, Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) climbed almost 12% after late Monday saying it received a new contract from an unnamed original equipment manufacturer to develop vehicle applications using liquified petroleum gas and expected to generate around 38 million euros ($38.3 million) in revenue for the alternative-fuels technology company through December 2025. Initial production will begin before the end of the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.