Energy
PBR

Energy Sector Update for 07/12/2022: PBR, GTE, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping past 2%, while the United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 4.03% at $99.90 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 3.74% to $103.09 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.05% higher at $6.62 per 1 million BTU.

Petrobras (PBR) said it secured a $1.25 billion sustainability-linked loan from a syndicate of bank lenders. Petrobras shares were down nearly 2%.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) reported Q2 total average production of 30,607 barrels of oil per day, an increase of 25% from a year earlier. Gran Tierra Energy shares were down nearly 2%.

Equinor (EQNR) said it signed a deal to acquire battery storage developer East Point Energy for an undisclosed amount. Equinor stock was down more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PBR GTE EQNR XLE USO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular