Energy Sector Update for 07/12/2022: PBR, GTE, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping past 2%, while the United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 4.03% at $99.90 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 3.74% to $103.09 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.05% higher at $6.62 per 1 million BTU.

Petrobras (PBR) said it secured a $1.25 billion sustainability-linked loan from a syndicate of bank lenders. Petrobras shares were down nearly 2%.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) reported Q2 total average production of 30,607 barrels of oil per day, an increase of 25% from a year earlier. Gran Tierra Energy shares were down nearly 2%.

Equinor (EQNR) said it signed a deal to acquire battery storage developer East Point Energy for an undisclosed amount. Equinor stock was down more than 1%.

