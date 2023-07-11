Energy Sector Update for 07/11/2023: SDRL, REI, D

Energy stocks were higher on Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.4% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.4%.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its 2023 oil demand forecast while it expects global inventories to deplete until the final quarter of 2024 as production cuts from OPEC+ cuts leave demand rising faster than supply.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.3% to $74.69 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 2% to $79.23 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2% higher at $2.72 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Seadrill (SDRL) shares were rising 3.7% after the company plans to offer $450 million of senior secured second lien notes and has entered into a senior secured five-year revolving credit facility of up to $225 million.

Ring Energy (REI) was up almost 9% after saying it has agreed to acquire oil and gas assets in Texas from Founders Oil & Gas IV for $75 million in cash.

Dominion Energy (D) was down 0.2% after saying it has entered a deal to sell its 50% noncontrolling limited partner interest in Cove Point LNG to Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) Berkshire Hathaway Energy in a deal valued at $3.5 billion.

